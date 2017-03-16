Helping children return to school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Iris Low-McKenzie the CEO of the Save the Childrens Fund at her office in Suva.Picture ATU RASEA

EDUCATION plays an important role in getting children and communities back on their feet after natural disasters.

This was highlighted by Save the Children Fiji CEO Iris Low-McKenzie who said last year's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston seriously affected a child's ability and motivation to go to school.

"As a child-focused organisation, every day we push for children's overall safety and their right to education," Ms McKenzie said.

"All our programs in response to the cyclone ensure children are protected and returning to school in time."

According to Ms McKenzie, SC was committed to begin construction of Early Childhood Education Centres, using strong materials to withstand the effects of future disasters.

She said SC was determined to help and support the communities affected by Severe TC Winston.

"After initial assessments SC was on the ground providing communities with the support needed to ensure schools were able to reopen. First we provided tents that could be used as temporary learning centres in schools that had major structural damage to classrooms," she said.

"We then distributed school teachers' learning materials, such as books, chalkboards, stationery and classroom furniture while students received school bags, filled with stationery supplies.

Ms McKenzie said in some temporary learning centres, they had installed flooring for children's hygiene.

"The flooring can also impact children psychologically as well. While the tents provided are indeed temporary solutions while classrooms are being rebuilt, flooring gives the impression of a more structured learning environment, helping students forget about the trauma of the cyclone and focus on their studies," Ms McKenzie said.