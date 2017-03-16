Bouncer: He was still alive

/ Front page / News

A 22-YEAR-OLD youth who died outside a Suva nightclub in April 2015 was still alive when he was lifted out of the nightclub's smoking room by bouncers and waiters.

This was revealed by the man accused of his death — Kelevi Tokalau — when he took the witness stand before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Tokalau is charged with one count of manslaughter. He allegedly caused the death of Saula Sucu outside a Suva nightclub in the early hours of April 26, two years ago.

In his evidence, the accused said prior to the time of the alleged offence, the victim was seen jumping through the window of the nightclub's smoking room. The victim almost jumped on another man who was kneeling by the window and smoking.

Mr Tokalau earlier told the court that he only slapped the victims ear and later saw the man trying to punch the victim.

However, it has not yet been established whether the man punched the victim while the accused was still on his way in to get the victim out.

Mr Tokalau said when he brought Mr Sucu out of the smoking area, there was a huge crowd entering so they had to squeeze through the crowd.

He said by this time he felt the victim was a bit heavy, so he and another waiter lifted the victim out. While outside, he said the head security officer at the nightclub pressed some of the pressure points of the victim, looking for vital signs.

Mr Tokalau said he saw the victim respond to the presses and he noticed the victim was still breathing, but snoring.

He said he then went to get a jug of water, which he poured on the victims head.

Mr Tokalau said this was again felt by the victim because he reacted by spitting out the water from his mouth.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.