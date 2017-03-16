Rape accused await fate

/ Front page / News

THE two men charged for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old student at the Vatuwaqa Golf Course in 2015 will know their fate today.

Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment on the case this morning.

Matorino Badogo and Josefa Bera were on trial this week before Justice Perera at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offences.

After Justice Perera's summing up of the case yesterday, the three assessors returned with a unanimous not guilty opinion for both accused persons.

The three assessors had found Mr Bera not guilty of one count of rape and Mr Badogo not guilty of two counts of rape after their deliberation yesterday.

The alleged offences took place in the early hours of September 11, 2015, at an isolated place at the golf course in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The two and the complainant had caught a taxi from Temptations 2 Nightclub on the eve of the said date. The three headed to the aforementioned place to consume some more alcohol when the alleged incident took place.

Both accused persons denied the allegations, but said their sexual relations were consensual.

However, the complainant denied giving consent to both accused persons before the alleged incident took place.

Bail has been extended for both accused.