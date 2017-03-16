Fish exporter sues cement factories

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Fish Marketing Group Ltd , Executive Chairman Grahame Southwick (from left) and chief executive officer Darryl Hodson with their lawyer William Wylie Clarke outside the Suva High Court yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE hearing for a civil matter in which Fiji Fish Marketing Group Limited is suing two cement manufacturing companies in Lami has been adjourned to next Monday.

The matter was called before Justice Deepthi Am­a­ratunga yesterday, but ad­journed to next week be­cause the respondents needed to file some documents before the matter proceeded to hearing.

The respondents are Pacific Cement Limited, Tengy Cement Fiji Limited and RPA Group Fiji Limited, which is the company contracted by the two cement companies for the transportation of the clinker. The Lami-based fish exporting company is suing the three companies for continuing to barge and offload cement clinker in Lami since last December.

The company is pursuing the matter on the grounds that the cement clinker has caused damage to their property and was harmful to people. The company claimed it had to shut down its factory when the offloading occurred.

The applicant is represented by Wylie Clarke of Howards Lawyers while the respondents are represented by Feizal Haniff of Haniff and Tuitoga Lawyers.