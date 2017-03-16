Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fish exporter sues cement factories

Aqela Susu
Thursday, March 16, 2017

THE hearing for a civil matter in which Fiji Fish Marketing Group Limited is suing two cement manufacturing companies in Lami has been adjourned to next Monday.

The matter was called before Justice Deepthi Am­a­ratunga yesterday, but ad­journed to next week be­cause the respondents needed to file some documents before the matter proceeded to hearing.

The respondents are Pacific Cement Limited, Tengy Cement Fiji Limited and RPA Group Fiji Limited, which is the company contracted by the two cement companies for the transportation of the clinker. The Lami-based fish exporting company is suing the three companies for continuing to barge and offload cement clinker in Lami since last December.

The company is pursuing the matter on the grounds that the cement clinker has caused damage to their property and was harmful to people. The company claimed it had to shut down its factory when the offloading occurred.

The applicant is represented by Wylie Clarke of Howards Lawyers while the respondents are represented by Feizal Haniff of Haniff and Tuitoga Lawyers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 56.040053.0400
GBP 0.39600.3880
EUR 0.45520.4432
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63770.6127
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Border alert
  2. A sinking feeling
  3. Yaqona theft arrests
  4. Baber wants Fiji to match South Africa
  5. First budget consultation sees low turnout
  6. Rabuka assures security for all
  7. Raids keep police busy
  8. Pressure on Fiji to retain 7s title
  9. Search for Miss Positive
  10. 'Improve' results

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  5. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  9. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)