Money owed

MANY employees leaving the Ministry of Justice, Anti-Corruption and Communication still owe Government money because they left without serving their 30-day notice as per the conditions of their employment.

This was revealed by the Solicitor-General, Sharvada Sharma, during submissions to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

He reassured the committee they would try to recover the money.

One instance that was discussed during the submissions was the resignation of an employee of the ministry without serving his 30-day notice.

The employee is understood to have owed Government a total of $1900 for the 30 days.

"The small claims tribunal has made an order that this person pay the amount and this person still hasn't paid the amount. What we will do now is seek enforcement into this, through the Magistracy," Mr Sharma said.

"There are other main staff that need to be relieved at the drop of a hat, there are staff that come in the morning and give their resignation and the resignation is of immediate effect, however, some of the staff are responsible enough to pay a 30 days advance notice."

"Sometimes it's unfortunate that the amounts of costs we incur in recovering are more than the amount that has been recovered, sometime it's the message that needs to go out and from an accountings perspective, we need to close."

He also highlighted there were amounts similar to the one above owed to the State because recovery was mostly a challenge to them.

"Sometimes it is very difficult to locate and sometimes when you do locate, the person doesn't have a penny to pay to the state and in those cases, these things have to be written off.

"But that's just the way it is, it's not something new, it has happened before there are court fines for example which they can't pay and the judiciary sometimes have to write it off," he added.