Association receives $5k

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Performing Rights Association's Seru Serevi (left) and Laisa Vulakoro receive a cheque of five thousand dollars from Katy Miller of Vatuvara Private Islands in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) received a boost towards their awards night to be held in May.

This after Vatuvara Private Islands joined FPRA to sponsor the Best English Song Category for the FPRA Music Awards.

Vatuvara conservation manager Katy Miller, while handing over the $5000 cheque, said this was the second year they were associating themselves with FPRA.

"We are indeed grateful to be part of this journey in assisting the young and talented artists in the country," Ms Miller said.

FPRA director Seru Serevi said the association was grateful for the support shown by Vatuvara Private Islands.

"We are thankful to them for the support." coming on board again. We need these kind of sponsors to make it happen for us and all these goes into the preparation for the music awards," Mr Serevi said.

"It also helps to reward and celebrate the achievements of our local musician and composers in the country."

The FPRA awards are scheduled to be held on May 13th this year.