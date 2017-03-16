Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Water security threat

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 16, 2017

WATER security is under threat by climate change, says Minister for Health Rosy Akbar.

While opening a three-day meeting on Developing a Pacific Strategy to Implement Sustainable Development Goals on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Ms Akbar said the stakes were higher because of the impact of climate change.

"Island nations are further threatened by the impacts of climate change such as sea level rise, which causes seawater intrusion into aquifers, while increased temperature and changing rainfall patterns affect groundwater recharge and the viability of critical rainwater harvesting systems," she said.

"The increasing frequency of extreme weather such as prolonged dry weather conditions pose additional threats to overall water security.

"Recent Category 5 cyclones such as TC Pam and TC Winston and tropical depressions are urgent reminders that climate change is real and can wipe out our feats of developments in a very short span of time."

She said a systematic approach was vital in addressing these issues.

"Departing from this scenario for improved facilities to safely managed sanitation and drinking water services in order to have progressive realisation of universal WASH access for the Sustainable Development Goals and it is more important than ever to address the human rights issues, therefore it is critical to have a systematic approach to monitor various dimensions of inequalities.

"Sharing our lessons of what worked for the Millennium Development Goals and how we can capitilise and build on this success for the SDGs is our distinct privilege.

"SDG agenda for water and sanitation goes far beyond drinking, water, sanitation and hygiene to cover wastewater and water resources as well as eludes to interconnectedness of the whole agenda of WASH and wastewater, underpinning achievements of many other goals and targets across the board."

The meeting is hosted by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health with the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.








