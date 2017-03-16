Agriculture service for farmers

Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation will establish an Agricultural Mechanical Support Service designed to improve farmers' land preparation and planting techniques.

CEO Graham Clark said the move was one of three initiatives the corporation, with the support of Government, had embarked on to boost production and lower costs for growers.

He said the three schemes — cane planting grant, cane transport and mechanical support, were designed to improve Government's continuing reforms within the industry.

Mr Clark said one of the first areas of consideration was the need to ensure that cane planting grants were used to effectively boost production.

"We need to develop as much fallow land as possible," he said.

"This will be offered to cane farmers and addresses the mechanisation of previously manual tasks and will enable us to upgrade planting techniques and crop maintenance to more modern methods and this should enable us to get better production results," he said.

"This will become a bit of a cornerstone of FSC's future focus and the channelling of Government support to the growing component of the farming sector."

In terms of transportation, the CEO said the poor state of the rail system was a concern.

"This is something we need to address fairly quickly.

"Early review of the system has indicated that it's pretty rundown and badly in need of an upgrade.

"We are now actively working on a strategy with our partners to address our rail facilities with a view to refurbishing and upgrading where necessary."








