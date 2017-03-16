Sugar hotline

Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

TWO toll-free hotlines will be established for sugarcane farmers to register complaints and for stakeholders to report unethical behaviour, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

He said after discussions with farmers and industry stakeholders over the past two weeks, it was clear that farmers were concerned at the lack of response from FSC on critical issues and the lack of a formal system for them to get feedback on complaints.

"Noting these concerns, we are pleased to advise that a new toll-free hotline will be set up for grower complaints and will be available from the beginning of April this year," he said.

"We will advertise the system in the coming weeks and all the details on how the system will operate."

"And we are going to encourage farmers to make use of this system as the FSC reaction to complaints made outside this system cannot be monitored and we can't guarantee we will respond to them.

"I encourage everybody to adopt this system, make their complaints formally so we can respond accordingly.

Mr Clark added that linked to the farmers complaints service would be a new toll-free fraud and whistle-blowing service.

"From April 1, members of the community will be able to report instances of fraud or unethical behaviour.

"The system will ensure that any caller identity is kept confidential and we will make it available in the relevant languages."








