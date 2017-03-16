Early cane payment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Meli Natadra plant sugar cane at one of the farms in Paipai Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council's request for an early third cane payment has been granted.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal announced that farmers will receive $9.28 per tonne, 10 days ahead of the scheduled payment date.

Industrial commissioner Tim Brown told a press conference in Lautoka that the payment brought the total price of cane paid to growers to $61.84 per tonne.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said releasing the funds early had not been an easy task.

"We worked tirelessly to ensure we could get the resources to make the payment and we were very happy that we were able to advise the SCGC that we would be able to accede to that request," he said.

"Our teams are working overtime to ensure that all the processing required for that payment is done and credits are made to growers bank accounts by the 21st of this month.

"It's a commitment from FSC to ensure the payment is done and we are sorry we could not do it any earlier, there was a lot of work required."

SCGC chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said bringing the payment forward would bring relief to farmers.

"We had requested for early payment, especially in view of the flooding we have had for the past couple of weeks," he said.

"Also the second payment was made to growers in Labasa in early December and Western Division mills came out in early January.

"So growers were requesting early third cane payment since we did not receive a special cane payment this year and we thank the FSC for granting our request."

The total third cane payout from the FSC to growers was just under $13million.

The third cane payment is worked out after taking into account all the raw sugar and molasses sold until February.

Last year, farmers received $9.88 as third cane payment for the 2015 season.