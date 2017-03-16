Fiji Time: 3:08 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Early cane payment

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, March 16, 2017

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council's request for an early third cane payment has been granted.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal announced that farmers will receive $9.28 per tonne, 10 days ahead of the scheduled payment date.

Industrial commissioner Tim Brown told a press conference in Lautoka that the payment brought the total price of cane paid to growers to $61.84 per tonne.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said releasing the funds early had not been an easy task.

"We worked tirelessly to ensure we could get the resources to make the payment and we were very happy that we were able to advise the SCGC that we would be able to accede to that request," he said.

"Our teams are working overtime to ensure that all the processing required for that payment is done and credits are made to growers bank accounts by the 21st of this month.

"It's a commitment from FSC to ensure the payment is done and we are sorry we could not do it any earlier, there was a lot of work required."

SCGC chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said bringing the payment forward would bring relief to farmers.

"We had requested for early payment, especially in view of the flooding we have had for the past couple of weeks," he said.

"Also the second payment was made to growers in Labasa in early December and Western Division mills came out in early January.

"So growers were requesting early third cane payment since we did not receive a special cane payment this year and we thank the FSC for granting our request."

The total third cane payout from the FSC to growers was just under $13million.

The third cane payment is worked out after taking into account all the raw sugar and molasses sold until February.

Last year, farmers received $9.88 as third cane payment for the 2015 season.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 56.040053.0400
GBP 0.39600.3880
EUR 0.45520.4432
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63770.6127
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Border alert
  2. A sinking feeling
  3. Yaqona theft arrests
  4. Baber wants Fiji to match South Africa
  5. First budget consultation sees low turnout
  6. Rabuka assures security for all
  7. Raids keep police busy
  8. Pressure on Fiji to retain 7s title
  9. Search for Miss Positive
  10. 'Improve' results

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  5. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  9. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)