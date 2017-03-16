Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Yaqona theft arrests

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, March 16, 2017

POLICE have arrested three people for the alleged theft of yaqona in Taveuni.

It follows an operation by police following an increase in yaqona theft on the island in recent weeks.

The increase in thefts prompted police to suspend all licenses given to the buyers and sellers of yaqona.

The licenses were suspended last week.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca said there had been no more reports of yaqona theft since last week.

"We plan to maintain this and there is a team of police officers in Taveuni who are monitoring all this," he said.

The suspension of the licenses means that the sale and purchase of newly-uprooted or green yaqona plants is now deemed illegal.

The decision was reached following consultations between the Fiji Police Force and the District Office in Taveuni.








