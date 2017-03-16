Women help to build homes

/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 20 women from the Central Division will take part in the two-day First Pure Women Build event, organised by the Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

The event will cover theory and hands on instructions of basic construction techniques where women will build a house for a Tropical Cyclone Winston affected family at the end of this month from the 29th to 31st at Nakorovou Village, Dreketi in Rewa.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji spokesperson Dorine Narayan said the build was structured with a training program known as Build Back Safer.

"The program builds the capacity of participants, particularly to understand and use simple yet effective construction techniques that will help strengthen their homes," she said.

Ms Narayan said through those programs HFH Fiji encouraged active participation of women in a traditionally male-dominated area.

"With this women have three key messages which are women's right to adequate housing, breaking down technical barriers and building back safer," she said.

"We are grateful to have Miss Pacific Islands Ann Dunn, who will participate in this build and is looking forward to build alongside women who are genuinely interested in making a difference in this field and this will be the first pure women build event and we are very excited to mark this."

Miss Dunn said being part of the project was something that not only affected those participating, but would be a physical representation of how women could contribute to building a better a Fiji.

"I'm definitely looking forward to meeting those who have such great impact in their communities and villages, particularly after TC Winston," she said. "It's a great illustration of the unique and diverse skills of a woman and having just celebrated International Women's Day last week, this event paints a beautiful example of the limitless ventures of any woman."

HFH Fiji, post TC Winston, has trained with close to 200 female community builders in its shelter rehabilitation efforts.