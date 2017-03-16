Raids keep police busy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa Police Station Crime Writer Police Constable 4276 Alipate Koli with the drugs thay were ceased from Tacilevu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI.

POLICE have neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of the "golden tr­iangle" drug region in Cakaudrove province being active again after busts in the vicinity.

Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said police would not discuss the matter in detail.

However, ACP Tudravu said police had strategies to address the issue.

"By working together we can send a strong message that the drug trade is not going to be accepted."

Vunivalu Natewa Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau said even if the drug activities in the vicinity may be indication enough that the region had become active again, policing in the area was really strong.

Ratu Ifereimi said they requested during a district meeting for tighter policing and the reactivation of community policing committees. He said the vanua was doing all it could, involving the church and other stakeholders to counter the problem.

"We cannot completely eradicate the trafficking of drugs, but we can work as a community to control it," Ratu Ifereimi said.

The "golden triangle" extends from Tunuloa to Natewa.

Meanwhile, police carried out drug raids at Tacilevu in Savusavu on Monday based on information received from the public.

Police officers from Labasa raided two farms early on Monday and uprooted more than 300 plants ranging from one metre to five metres in height. The third raid conducted later in the day resulted in the discovery of a large bag of leaves believed to be marijuana, a few metres away from one of the suspects' home.

Four people were in police custody yesterday after the raids.

Police said the raid was conducted with the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces after they received information that the four were allegedly in possession of dangerous items that could have seriously harmed the police officers.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca said support for the Duavata Community Policing initiative in the Northern Division was encouraging.