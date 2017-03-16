Work on $2m resource centre

/ Front page / News

THE first phase of the construction for the $2 million Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Cakaudrove (SVTC) resource centre has been completed with work on the second phase expected to begin soon.

SVTC president Adi Salaseini Fong said the group looked forward to the completion of the second phase, which was in the final stages of construction.

Adi Salaseini said once completed, the centre would be the first of its kind for rural women in the country.

The iTatadra project, which began as an initiati­ve by a group of rural women in the province, is expected to house iTaukei artefacts for women in Cakaudrove.

"Our traditions and artefacts are threatened daily by challenges of modernisation and it is upon us as a people to ensure that it is preserved for our future generations," she said.

"The centre will act as a library for things that iTaukei women in Cakaudrove are known for especially in the areas of cultural and traditional artefacts.

"It will also be a chance for women in the province to use the centre to sell their crafts to earn much wanted revenue for their families."