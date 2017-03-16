Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Search for Miss Positive

Lice Movono
Thursday, March 16, 2017

POSITIVE attitudes take you far and in the Miss World Fiji Pageant, it's the critical ingredient to getting placed.

Miss World Fiji Director, Andhy Blake said this was in fact one of the most important qualities their recruitment team would be looking for ahead of its second casting.

The Miss World Fiji casting panel, which consists of Mr Blake, FBC news anchor Jacquee Speight and TV/Radio personality Kara Koroi, will be at Tappoo Nadi from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday March 18.

"Young women who meet the requirements are urged to attend for a chance to be in the top 10 for the Miss World Fiji contest," Mr Blake said.

"The right girl is someone with the right attitude. She needs to be patient but overall, have a positive attitude because this will carry her far in Miss World. Someone who is confident, a great speaker and can embody the essence of Miss World's beauty with a purpose. "

She is able to put a smile on the face of people and make a difference through her humanitarian work."

The team had their first casting call in Lautoka last week and saw 17 girls and although three were turned away because they were too young, the team found three girls who had what it took to make be one of 10 finalists.








