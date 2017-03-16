Fiji Time: 3:07 PM on Thursday 16 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, March 16, 2017

BEACHCOMBER received this story from a regular contributor.

Some years ago my granny told me this story.

Every Sunday morning a lady would walk past the bachelor's quarters on her way to church.

The all-night party would be going on and each time one of the young men would call out, "Pray for us granny."

Her answer was always, "I will son, I will."

One Sunday after church as she walked by, some of the young men met her on the road and asked her what the sermon was.

Try as she could, she couldn't remember.

The tipsy boys said, "See it's no use going to church if you can't remember the sermon."

Then she said, "I'm getting on in years and tend to forget things, but listen to this — if you take a basket to the river to fetch water, how much will you get?"

The boys answered, "Of course there will be none."

Then she said as she walked away, "but don't you think it will be a little cleaner?"








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 56.040053.0400
GBP 0.39600.3880
EUR 0.45520.4432
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63770.6127
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Border alert
  2. A sinking feeling
  3. Yaqona theft arrests
  4. Baber wants Fiji to match South Africa
  5. First budget consultation sees low turnout
  6. Rabuka assures security for all
  7. Raids keep police busy
  8. Pressure on Fiji to retain 7s title
  9. Search for Miss Positive
  10. 'Improve' results

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  5. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  9. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)