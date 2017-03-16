Flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this story from a regular contributor.

Some years ago my granny told me this story.

Every Sunday morning a lady would walk past the bachelor's quarters on her way to church.

The all-night party would be going on and each time one of the young men would call out, "Pray for us granny."

Her answer was always, "I will son, I will."

One Sunday after church as she walked by, some of the young men met her on the road and asked her what the sermon was.

Try as she could, she couldn't remember.

The tipsy boys said, "See it's no use going to church if you can't remember the sermon."

Then she said, "I'm getting on in years and tend to forget things, but listen to this — if you take a basket to the river to fetch water, how much will you get?"

The boys answered, "Of course there will be none."

Then she said as she walked away, "but don't you think it will be a little cleaner?"