Cane loss reality

ABOUT 35 per cent of harvested cane was lost during the transfer of crops from the Penang mill to Rarawai mill last year.

This was revealed by Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark as he spoke about the future of the Penang mill at a press conference in Lautoka yesterday.

"The 2016 crushing season revolved around deliveries of cane delivered to Penang, being offloaded there, rehandled, reloaded and taken to Rarawai again and offloaded at the factory there," he said.

"We've done some analysis and determined that double handling and reloading of cane resulted in losses to the industry of some 35 per cent of the Penang cane. Our recommendation is that we avoid this cost at all possibilities because that's impacted significantly on growers and the miller in 2016."

Mr Clark said the FSC would ensure that strategies adopted in the 2017 season would ensure cane was transported more efficiently.

"Our intention is that no farmer will be worse off than they should be and we will ensure that taking the losses into account, they'll be better off than they were last season. The details of how we will manage the Penang cane supply in 2017 will be discussed in the coming month.

"We will be engaging with our key stakeholders, including the lorry association, in the coming weeks to determine a workable solution."

Mr Clark said a decision on the future of Penang mill would be made after the FSC's AGM at the end of this month.