'Improve' results

Litia Cava
Thursday, March 16, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has challenged school heads to look at external examination results and find ways to improve their individual school's performance this year.

Speaking at the 119th Fiji Principals Association Conference in Suva yesterday, Dr Reddy said school heads must work with teachers to address the low pass rate recorded by the ministry in maths and science subjects.

He highlighted the pass rate for mathematics last year was 36 per cent compared to 42 per cent in 2015.

Dr Reddy said there was a need for school heads to up-skill and realign their educational priorities.

"As principals, you need to look at these competitive results and ask yourself about the subject performance, how teachers performed in various subjects in various years and what are the benchmarks you are setting and regularly monitor what has been achieved and progress to the year end," he said.

Dr Reddy also highlighted the need to improve the performance of schools in the Suva and Nausori corridor.

He said in 2015, 56 per cent of schools in Suva had Year 12 pass rates and 36 per cent of the schools had pass rates of above 50 per cent in 2016.

Similarly in Nausori, Dr Reddy said for Year 12 exams, 44 per cent of the schools had a pass rate of 50 per cent and above in 2015 and 58 per cent in 2016.

"You need to be inclusive leaders as excellence can only be achieved through inclusive leadership," Dr Reddy said.

"The Fijian education system is going through a major overhaul in terms of quality and excellence and we need empowered and inclusive leaders who can bring about positive changes in the lives of our children."

The theme of the two-day conference, which ends today, is "Excellence through Inclusive Leadership".








