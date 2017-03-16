First budget consultation sees low turnout

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum (right) meets with Western Disable People's Association President Jay Raj (centre) and representative Feneti Seforana Henry after the National Budget Consultations in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL C

THE first budget consultations this year for disabled persons failed to attract a large audience.

Two members of the Western Disabled People's Association showed up at the event held at the Returned Servicemen's League Hall in Lautoka, along with a handful of onlookers.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who was host at the discussions, asked those present to spread the news that a second consultation would be held at the Sugar City Mall this Saturday.

There were only two issues raised by the two representatives of the association, but they also had further discussions with the A-G when the event was closed.

Association president Jai Raj Prasad said they wanted ramps installed from roadside to pavements in business centres to allow them to move freely.

He also wanted a breakdown of the $420,000 Government said it gave to the National Council of Disabled Persons.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government did not have the legal authority to inspect the council's books.

He, however, urged Mr Prasad to attend the council's annual general meeting and raise questions if he had issues with them.

"If you think there is misappropriation of funds, if you have evidence of that, please let us know. We would also question them ourselves," he said.