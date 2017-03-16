Fiji Time: 3:06 PM on Thursday 16 March

Border alert

Margaret Wise
Thursday, March 16, 2017

PASSPORTS were stolen during a break-in last month at the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

As a result, Fiji's border authorities are on alert for the use of these stolen documents.

Yesterday, Department of Immigration director Nemani Vuniwaqa confirmed that thieves took off with passports belonging to individuals in some high-profile cases that are before the Lautoka courts.

He said the department was alerted by police.

Details of the stolen travel documents have been recorded and border authorities were on the lookout for its use, he added.

"Yes, passports were taken, but there were other passports as well that have gone missing after the break-in," Mr Vuniwaqa said in response to queries about a case that hit the headlines earlier this year.

"All the details of all the travel documents stolen from the Court registry have been received and we have entered this in the controversial list.

"This means that if anyone, whether they're the owners of the passports or anyone else, tries to use the documents, they will be detected."

Mr Vuniwaqa said as far as he knew the passport holders were still in the country.

When asked whether the department had done a physical check on the whereabouts of the passport owners, he said this was not their responsibility.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro would not comment on the details of the case except that investigations were continuing.

"All the details of all the travel documents stolen from the court registry have been received and we have entered this in the controversial list. This means that if anyone, whether they're the owners of the passports or anyone else, tries to use the documents, they will be detected," Ms Naisoro said.








