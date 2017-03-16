A sinking feeling

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Isei Mataitoga shows what used to be the level of the soil before the heavy rain while Saula Musuka looks on, at the Gau Secondary School teacher's quarters. Picture SIKELI QOUNADOVU

HEAVY rain in Gau in late December has placed a 60-student hostel at Gau Junior Secondary School at risk of being swept away in a landslide.

And teachers, who live below the hostel, have had to vacate their quarters which have started to tilt as a result of the rain and a minor landslide in the area.

When a team from this newspaper visited the school, visible on the ground were huge cracks. This was in addition to a shift in the topsoil caused by a tremor and heavy rain that led to the minor landslide.

Today six teachers continue to be without quarters and are being accommodated by other teachers, while one of the quarters that sits next to the huge cracks remains occupied.

Schools farm manager Saula Musuka said the incident happened before the school holidays.

"It had been raining from the morning and about 3pm on Friday my son and I had just returned from the farm. We had barely rested when the school reverend came home to ask for our help in moving his belongings because his house was shaking," he said.

Mr Musuka who has been the schools farm manager for the past four years said this is the first time for him to experience this.

He said a team from the Ministry of Education had inspected the school at the beginning of the year and so far nothing has been done.

Director Secondary Serupepeli Udre said the quarters have been declared too dangerous for human habitation.

"The Chaplain's quarters needs to be dismantled and reconstructed at a different site for temporary relocation. The Ministry of Education has provided six tents and six packets of tarpaulin to be used as temporary shelter and we have also advised the manager to utilize school grants to assist in the temporary reconstruction."

When asked whether the school's hostel could be relocated, Mr Udre said they are still awaiting a report from the Mineral Resources Department before any decision is made.

"With the availability of funds, proper terracing of current site and soil compaction for stability is recommended to be carried out by heavy machinery," Mr Udre said.

"Also we need to construct gabion walls at different bench level and concrete side drains to drain all storm waters from existing buildings. All rainwater harvesting system needs to be properly fixed to existing roofs and downpipes connected to the main concrete drains to avoid unnecessary water seepage into the current topography."

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Department Malakai Finau said the landslide was caused by continuous heavy rain and poor drainage.

"The geohazard was mostly associated with landslips in the form of earth flows, slumps and translational slides that were reported to have been triggered by heavy rainfall during TD04F in late December 2016," he said.

"Other sites that were also assessed included Gau Secondary School, Sawaieke District School and Navukailagi District School."