Torch relay begins for Coke games

+ Enlarge this image Long serving Coca-Cola employee Sainimili Vakacegu lights the Powerade Digicel Coke Games Torch at Kinoya today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:39PM THE count down has begun for the much-anticipated annual national secondary school athletics event.

This as Nasinu High School athletes started off the Powerade National Torch Relay with Digicel Official Lightning ceremony that was held at the Coca-Cola Factory in Suva today.

The traditional torch relay was officially lit by Sainimili Vakacegu, a dedicated employee of Coca-Cola for the past 39 years.

The relay started that started at the Coca-Cola factory will travel to 76 schools in 21 days before returning to the ANZ Stadium next month for the Coca- Cola Games.

The games will be held on April 22-23.