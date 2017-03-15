BAF opens two offices at port of entry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The new BAF office in Natovi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:20PM THE Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) has taken an active approach with the opening of its new offices at Natovi in Tailevu, and Nabouwalu in Bua under the authority's National Obligation Project.

This is attributed to the growing need for biosecurity services around the country and to enhance domestic quarantine, resulting in the opening of the offices within the maritime area.

This approach by BAF is not only to enhance its services to the outer islands and remote areas but also to control and contain spread of pests and diseases such as the Asian Subterranean Termites (AST), Taro Beetle, Giant Invasive Iguana (GII), fruit flies and Bovine Tuberculosis (TB).

BAF chief executive officer Xavier Khan said the two new BAF offices are part of BAF's non-commercial national obligation project and has been enabled through capital grants from the Government.

Mr Khan said the new offices would further enhance accessibility of biosecurity services to Fijians, which was in line with the Government's commitment to unquestionable quarantine services at all ports of entry and also to remote and outer islands.

"These offices will further enhance BAF's mandate of preventing the spread of regulated pests and diseases in Fiji and also facilitate trade and Fijian exports," he said.

He urged all Fijians to work closely with BAF to protect Fiji from harmful invasive pests and diseases and also to help grow the country with enhanced exports.

Meanwhile, the Nabouwalu and Natovi offices are situated at the respective jetties.

BAF also has plans to open new offices in other maritime and remote areas including Lekutu (Bua), Natuvu (Cakaudrove), Rakiraki and Kadavu.