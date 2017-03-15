Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji representation at New York women session

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 5:13PM A FIJIAN delegation led by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa is attending the 61st session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Mrs Vuniwaqa is expected to deliver Fiji's national statement later this week and will also participate as a panelist in various ministerial interactive dialogues, including several bilateral meetings.

The Fijian delegation consists of Fiji's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Nazhat Shameem-Khan, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women Dr Josefa Koroivueta, Director for Women Raijeli Mawa and senior officials from the Ministry of Women, including representatives from the Geneva and New York Mission.

Mrs Vuniwaqa took the opportunity to inform delegates of Fiji's legal and policy framework for the economic empowerment of women guaranteed in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution and under the Domestic Violence Act, which protects and empowers women.

The event is scheduled for March 13-24.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault
  2. Datt: One party from coalitions
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Bond with love
  5. Mud slide fear
  6. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  7. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust
  8. Man, 69, died of drowning
  9. State launches $30m cane access road project
  10. Musicians set for battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)