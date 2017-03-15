Fiji representation at New York women session

/ Front page / News

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa with Australian Senator Michaelia Cash with the Fijian delegation in New York. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:13PM A FIJIAN delegation led by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa is attending the 61st session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Mrs Vuniwaqa is expected to deliver Fiji's national statement later this week and will also participate as a panelist in various ministerial interactive dialogues, including several bilateral meetings.

The Fijian delegation consists of Fiji's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Nazhat Shameem-Khan, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women Dr Josefa Koroivueta, Director for Women Raijeli Mawa and senior officials from the Ministry of Women, including representatives from the Geneva and New York Mission.

Mrs Vuniwaqa took the opportunity to inform delegates of Fiji's legal and policy framework for the economic empowerment of women guaranteed in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution and under the Domestic Violence Act, which protects and empowers women.

The event is scheduled for March 13-24.