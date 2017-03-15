Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fijian students to attend budget consultations

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 5:08PM TEN students from schools around the country will be requested to attend the budget consultations leading up to the formulation of the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Director Secondary Emosi Lutunaika today advised school heads during the Fiji Principals Association Conference that Year 12 and 13 students wiould be involved in this exercise.

"Ten students per school except a few areas - Navua, Nadi, Ba and Tavua as well as Savusavu, these schools we will request about 20 students because of the number of schools in that area so we will need more students," Mr Lutunaika said.

The national budget consultation will begin next month.








