Weightlifting trio to compete in Aussie championships

Update: 5:04PM THREE Fijian weightlifters Apolonia Vaivai, Eileen Cikamatana and Manueli Tulo will be competing at the Australian Open International Championships that will be held at the Victorian Weightlifting Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The competition is set to begin on March 17 to March 19.

And Weightlifting Fiji vice president Christopher Yee said it would serve as the qualifying tournament for the Commonwealth Games, which would be held in Gold Coast, Australia in April next year.

Vaivai and Tulo will be accompanied by their coach and national development officer Josefa Atekini, while Cikanamata will be accompanied by her coach and Oceania Weightlifting Institute coach Paul Coffa.

"Paul will be traveling to Melbourne with a large delegation of Pacific weightlifters who are training at the institute," Yee said in a statement.

Yee also revealed that two of the weightlifters had previously represented Fiji in the Rio Olympics and finishing 11th (Vaivai) and 13th (Tulo), respectively.

"This is an important part of the next phase of our new Olympic quadrennial as we embark on our preparation from the 2018 Commonwealth Games where Fiji is targeting three medals."

He said it would also be a very important build up competition for Cikamatana who would be targeting for a medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Tokyo, Japan in June.

The trio is expected to be flying out some time this week.