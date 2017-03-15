Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Wednesday 15 March

School heads challenged to improve pass rates

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 5:00PM ALL school heads need to upskill and realign their educational priorities, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He made this clear while opening the 119th Fiji Principals Association Conference at Studio 6 in Suva this morning.

"You need to be inclusive leaders as excellence can only be achieved through inclusive leadership," Dr Reddy said.

"The Fijian education system is going through a major overall in terms of quality and excellence and we need empowered and inclusive leaders who can bring about positive changes in the lives of our children."

Dr Reddy also challenged the school heads to work with teachers in improving the pass rate external examination results for Maths and Science subjects.

The Minister said the pass rate for Year 13 Mathematics for last year was 36 per cent compared 42 per cent in 2015. 

The theme for the conference is 'Excellence through Inclusive Leadership'.








