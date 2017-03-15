Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Pacific reps strengthen emergency response capacity

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 4:33PM REPRESENTATIVES from 12 Pacific island countries gathered for a Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training session.

The training is focused on strengthening the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescents' (IFRC) emergency response capacity by enhancing technical knowledge and skills of Red Cross national societies' staff and volunteers in the WASH sector.

Fiji Red Cross Society director general Filipe Nainoca encouraged the participants to make use of the training and learn from each so they could take a lot of essential information back to their respective countries.

The training that is being held at the Lagoon Resort in Pacific Harbor will end on Friday. 








