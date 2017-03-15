Police-Community partnership to battle drugs

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:28PM MEMBERS of the public have been urged by Police to work closely with them in battling the illegal trafficking and sale of marijuana.

In a statement, Fiji Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said joint efforts between Police and the community had resulted in successful drug raids where perpetrators have been taken to task.

"By working together, we can send a strong message that the drug trade is not going to be accepted," ACP Tudravu said.

"This way, those involved will not have the confidence to do what they're doing."