Resource centre to benefit Cakaudrove women

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 4:22PM CONSTRUCTION of the Cakaudrove Women's Resource Centre (CWRC) is progressing well, says Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Cakudrove president Adi Salaseini Fong.

In an interview, Adi Salaseini said the resource centre and associated buildings aimed to provide a space for the indigenous women of the region to sell and exhibit their craft. 

She said the centre would also provide safe and affordable temporary accommodation for women travelers, including training facilities for younger rural women. 

The project is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian aid program. 








