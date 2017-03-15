Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man fails to return home after morning run

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 4:14PM A 27-YEAR-old man who failed to return home after an early morning run has been reported missing.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were requesting information from members of the public that could help locate Esala Yauvoli who was reported missing from his home in Raiwaqa on March 8.

"Esala was last seen by his mother leaving home for an early morning run and when he failed to return home, a report was later lodged by his father," Ms Naisoro said.

"To date, all search conducted at likely places has so far been negative."

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault
  2. Datt: One party from coalitions
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Bond with love
  5. Mud slide fear
  6. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  7. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust
  8. Man, 69, died of drowning
  9. State launches $30m cane access road project
  10. Musicians set for battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)