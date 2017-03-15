Man fails to return home after morning run

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Missing person Esala Yauvoli. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Police

Update: 4:14PM A 27-YEAR-old man who failed to return home after an early morning run has been reported missing.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were requesting information from members of the public that could help locate Esala Yauvoli who was reported missing from his home in Raiwaqa on March 8.

"Esala was last seen by his mother leaving home for an early morning run and when he failed to return home, a report was later lodged by his father," Ms Naisoro said.

"To date, all search conducted at likely places has so far been negative."

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.