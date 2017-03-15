Young players free to choose sports code

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:10PM YOUNG players are given the opportunity to choose which code of the sport they want to pursue their career in, whether rugby league or rugby union.

The issue was whether their development programs are in any way affected by having secondary schools players playing both the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League and the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Deans competition in an academic year.

"We totally support every player's decision. Provided they are given a better offer from the rugby union, then we support that decision, whatever they decide on we will support them," Fiji National Rugby League chairman Timoci Naleba said.

FNRL development officer Joeli Savou said players like Marika Koroibete, Semi Radradra, Sisa Waqa were just some examples of players who played both codes.

"We are just facilitating the development of the kids and as they come, it is their choice, whether to play rugby league or rugby union," Savou said.