Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Young players free to choose sports code

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 4:10PM YOUNG players are given the opportunity to choose which code of the sport they want to pursue their career in, whether rugby league or rugby union.

The issue was whether their development programs are in any way affected by having secondary schools players playing both the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League and the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Deans competition in an academic year.

"We totally support every player's decision. Provided they are given a better offer from the rugby union, then we support that decision, whatever they decide on we will support them," Fiji National Rugby League chairman Timoci Naleba said.

FNRL development officer Joeli Savou said players like Marika Koroibete, Semi Radradra, Sisa Waqa were just some examples of players who played both codes.

"We are just facilitating the development of the kids and as they come, it is their choice, whether to play rugby league or rugby union," Savou said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault
  2. Datt: One party from coalitions
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Bond with love
  5. Mud slide fear
  6. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  7. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust
  8. Man, 69, died of drowning
  9. State launches $30m cane access road project
  10. Musicians set for battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)