Teenager reported missing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Missing teenager Riya Rishika Devi of Lovu, Lautoka. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Police

Update: 4:05PM THE Police are requesting members of the public for information that could assist in locating a 15-year-old girl of Lautoka.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a missing person's report was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station for Riya Rishika Devi of Lovu who had been missing since March 1.

"Riya left home for school with her older sister, however, she failed to return home that afternoon," Ms Naisoro said.

Anyone who has information about Riya's whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Lautoka Police Station on 9905660.