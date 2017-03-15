Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

World Consumer Rights Day celebrated

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 3:41PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji (CCF) today celebrated World Consumer Rights Day 2017 with the theme 'Building a Digital World Consumers Can Trust'.

In his official address, Chief Justice Anthony Gates said at present, the internet could be said to be a wilder place than the seas plied by the "Pirates of the Carribean".

He said there were technical adjustments that could be made to close up some of the worst excesses of the internet.

CCF officer-in-charge Bindula Devi said Consumer International had focused on this theme to urge stakeholders to protect and empower consumers in building trust when using digital technology.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault
  2. Datt: One party from coalitions
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Bond with love
  5. Mud slide fear
  6. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  7. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust
  8. Man, 69, died of drowning
  9. State launches $30m cane access road project
  10. Musicians set for battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)