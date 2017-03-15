World Consumer Rights Day celebrated

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief guest at the World Consumer Rights Day Chief Justice Anthony Gates chats with Consumer Council of Fiji officer-in-charge Bindula Devi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:41PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji (CCF) today celebrated World Consumer Rights Day 2017 with the theme 'Building a Digital World Consumers Can Trust'.

In his official address, Chief Justice Anthony Gates said at present, the internet could be said to be a wilder place than the seas plied by the "Pirates of the Carribean".

He said there were technical adjustments that could be made to close up some of the worst excesses of the internet.

CCF officer-in-charge Bindula Devi said Consumer International had focused on this theme to urge stakeholders to protect and empower consumers in building trust when using digital technology.