Primary school league festival launched

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 3:21PM THE Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) in partnership with the National Rugby League (NRL) launched its Fiji Zonal Primary Schools Rugby League festivals competition at the FNRL Headquarters in Suva, today.

NRL game development officer Fiji Ema Vereivalu said their first competition would start with the Sigatoka Zone at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

"We are going to be holding the grades from the U10s, U12 and U14 for both boys and girls, so we want to encourage our primary schools to encourage the girls to take part as well," Vereivalu said.

FNRL chairman Timoci Naleba said the launch of the primary school rugby league program was long overdue.

He said the basic idea of their program was in creating awareness and encouraging parents in supporting the development of the child in the game and that values being promoted by the game.

"This particular program is very important to build the capacity of our players to be able to perform well in 2021 to 2025," Naleba said.








