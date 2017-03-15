Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Island youth club receive sporting equipment

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 3:09PM THE Naivi youth club of Tubou, Lakeba in Lau recently received timely donation of sporting equipment by the Fiji National Sports Commission and Cricket Fiji.

The donation of cricket, rugby and volleyball sporting equipment was the result of the Duavata Community Policing initiative of Police Fiji through sports.

Fiji National Sports Commission's sports development manager Joji Liga said when they were approached to assist, they were excited to partner with the Fiji Police Force.

"We are very excited to partner with Police in this initiative and we are always ready to provide support in any initiative that will help fight crime," Mr Liga said.

"This will be the first program that will solely be managed by Police and later in the year, we will be conducting sporting clinics on the island, and we know the youths and children are sure to benefit as there have been many great sporting names that have come from the island of Lakeba."

The partnership with the Police means the sporting equipment will be kept and managed by officers at the Lakeba Police Station.

Divisional Police Commander Southern Senior Superintendent of Police Tevita Waqa said the timely donation and partnership went well with the Commissioner's intent of engaging youth in sports.








