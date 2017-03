/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police is awaiting the post mortem examination of the man whose body was found floating in the Nubukalou Creek in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:05PM FIJIAN Police are waiting for the post mortem examination to be conducted on the body of a man that was found floating at the Nubukalou Creek in Suva last night.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the other aspects of the investigations were ongoing.

Ms Naisoro said a security officer found the body floating in the creek, faced downwards.

The victim has also been identified.