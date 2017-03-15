Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assessors find men not guilty of rape

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 2:45PM TWO men charged with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old student at the Vatuwaqa Golf Course in 2015 were found not guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Matorino Badogo and Josefa Bera are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence.

Mr Badogo was found not guilty of two rape charges while Mr Bera was found not guilty of one rape charge.

The alleged offence took place in the early hours of September 11, 2015.

The three had caught a taxi from the Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva and got off at the aforementioned place to continue their drinking party.

This was when the alleged offences took place.

Justice Perera will deliver his judgment tomorrow morning.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault
  2. Datt: One party from coalitions
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Bond with love
  5. Mud slide fear
  6. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  7. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust
  8. Man, 69, died of drowning
  9. State launches $30m cane access road project
  10. Musicians set for battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)