Assessors find men not guilty of rape

Update: 2:45PM TWO men charged with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old student at the Vatuwaqa Golf Course in 2015 were found not guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Matorino Badogo and Josefa Bera are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence.

Mr Badogo was found not guilty of two rape charges while Mr Bera was found not guilty of one rape charge.

The alleged offence took place in the early hours of September 11, 2015.

The three had caught a taxi from the Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva and got off at the aforementioned place to continue their drinking party.

This was when the alleged offences took place.

Justice Perera will deliver his judgment tomorrow morning.