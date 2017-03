/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SCGC chief executive Sundresh Chetty, Sugar director Viliame Gucake, SIT commissioner Tim Brown, FSC chief executive Graham Clark and chief operations officer Navin Chandra at the third cane payment announcement this morning. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 2:12PM THE Sugar Industry Tribunal has announced a $9.28 third cane payment to farmers for the 2016 season.

Industrial commissioner Tim Brown made the announcement at a press conference held at Fiji Sugar Corporation headquarters in Lautoka this morning.

This brings the total price of the 2016 crop to $61.84 per tonne to date.