Health experts develop WASH strategy

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 2:09PM HEALTH experts from across the Pacific are gathered in Nadi today for the three-day Developing a Pacific Strategy to Implement Sustainable Development Goal on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) discussions, hosted by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the meeting demonstrated the importance of working in an integrated approach across sectors, ministries and different administrative levels and geographical scales to achieve SDGs Goal 6 which is to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all".

She said access to safe drinking water, proper sanitation and hygiene were all essential ingredients to ensure human health.

"The same is true for proper wastewater management, which is a basic prerequisite for environmental health," Ms Akbar said.

Pacific island countries represented at the meeting include Cook Islands, Samoa, Palau, Tonga, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.








