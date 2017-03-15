Regional oceans meet targets sustainability

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Nauru delegation at the Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting on Oceans conference at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 12:29PM THE Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting on Oceans Conference started in Suva earlier today with delegates and representatives from around the region taking part in the three-day event.

While delivering his opening address, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said it was now time to make a difference towards the sustainability of our oceans.

One of the major objectives of the regional meet is to recognise the threat posed to the oceans and recognise the impacts of climate change.