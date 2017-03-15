Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional oceans meet targets sustainability

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 12:29PM THE Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting on Oceans Conference started in Suva earlier today with delegates and representatives from around the region taking part in the three-day event.

While delivering his opening address, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said it was now time to make a difference towards the sustainability of our oceans.

One of the major objectives of the regional meet is to recognise the threat posed to the oceans and recognise the impacts of climate change.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault
  2. Datt: One party from coalitions
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Bond with love
  5. Mud slide fear
  6. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  7. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust
  8. Man, 69, died of drowning
  9. State launches $30m cane access road project
  10. Musicians set for battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)