Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police seize 300 plants in drug bust

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Update: 10:41AM MORE than 300 marijuana plants were seized by the Fiji Police Force after drug a raid on two farms in Tacilevu, Savusavu.

The plants found on the farms ranged from one meter to five meters.

Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said the success of the raids was largely due to the information received from members of the public and concerned individuals.

"We were able to successfully go about with this raid by the help of the public," he said.

In custody are four people who were found with dried leaves and plants believed to be marijuana. 

"The raid was conducted with the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces as information received that the four were allegedly in possession of dangerous items that could have seriously harmed our officers," SSP Nakauyaca said.

He saidd the support towards the Duavata Community Policing initiative in the Northern Division is encouraging as the information received regarding the alleged drug related activities were from a number of different sources.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Datt: One party from coalitions
  2. Mud slide fear
  3. Family helpless as woman dies in fire
  4. Attitude 'affects iTaukei'
  5. Man, 69, died of drowning
  6. State launches $30m cane access road project
  7. Musicians set for battle
  8. Fiji defers UNHRC candidacy
  9. Push to revive tradition and culture
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  3. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  7. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Reawakening in a tattoo; art of old Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)