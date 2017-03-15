Police seize 300 plants in drug bust

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers in an earlier drug raid with uprooted plants believed to be marijuana during Operation Sasamaki in Tailevu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 10:41AM MORE than 300 marijuana plants were seized by the Fiji Police Force after drug a raid on two farms in Tacilevu, Savusavu.

The plants found on the farms ranged from one meter to five meters.

Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said the success of the raids was largely due to the information received from members of the public and concerned individuals.

"We were able to successfully go about with this raid by the help of the public," he said.

In custody are four people who were found with dried leaves and plants believed to be marijuana.

"The raid was conducted with the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces as information received that the four were allegedly in possession of dangerous items that could have seriously harmed our officers," SSP Nakauyaca said.

He saidd the support towards the Duavata Community Policing initiative in the Northern Division is encouraging as the information received regarding the alleged drug related activities were from a number of different sources.