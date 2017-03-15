Police seize 300 plants in drug bust

Update: 10:41AM MORE than 300 marijuana plants were seized by the Fiji Police Force after drug a raid on two farms in Tacilevu, Savusavu.
The plants found on the farms ranged from one meter to five meters.
Divisional
Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani
Nakauyaca said the success of the raids was largely
due to the information received from members of the public and concerned
individuals.
"We were
able to successfully go about with this raid by the help of the public," he
said.
In custody
are four people who were found with dried leaves and plants believed to be
marijuana.
"The raid was
conducted with the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces as
information received that the four were allegedly in possession of dangerous
items that could have seriously harmed our officers," SSP Nakauyaca said.
He saidd the support towards the Duavata Community Policing initiative in the
Northern Division is encouraging as the information received regarding the
alleged drug related activities were from a number of different sources.