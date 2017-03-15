Fiji Time: 11:46 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Damaged crossings a worry for villagers

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

VILLAGERS of Nayavutoka in Ra are concerned about the safety of their children and commuters because of the deteriorating condition of roads and crossings.

Village headman Timoci Nabunobuno claimed bus operators sometimes refused to service the area.

Mr Nabunobuno said three crossings from Nayavutoka to Bureiwai Village remained damaged since the flooding associated with TD04F in December last year.

"There has been no maintenance done to the three bridges since it was damaged," he said.

"We have consistently requested help from relevant authorities, but still nothing has happened."

He said the damaged crossings affected more than 800 people from 11 villages.

The crossings allow passage across the Wainivesi, Naqeleqaqa and Bureiwai rivers.

"We are worried about the children who cross. There are no culverts. The villagers near the crossings have done what they can by burying the damaged crossings with soil to allow vehicles to cross.

"With the ongoing bad weather, we fear for the lives of commuters who sell at the markets and go to school."

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said reinstatement works in the three areas had been delayed because of the wet weather.

"FRA contractors are carrying out reinstatement work on a number of crossings in the Ra Province," he said.

"Fulton Hogan Hiways have reinstated the Burewai crossing and they are carrying out this work on behalf of Higgins who are the area maintenance contractors. Unfortunately, the flood has also impacted the contractors (Higgins) progress.

"For example, another two crossings are still left to be reinstated and this is because the machinery needed was stuck in Burelevu due to a crossing washout resulting from the recent rain and floods.

"Reinstatement work is scheduled to commence late next week (this week)."








