/ Front page / News

A BUSINESSMAN charged with money laundering amounting to more than $1 million has denied committing the offence.

Aidong Zhang, who is also charged with one count of obtaining property by deception, pleaded not guilty to both charges at the High Court in Suva.

Mr Zhang appeared before Justice Salesi Temo last Friday.

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2014 and January 31, 2016.

The charges were read out to the accused and he indicated he understood and pleaded not guilty.