Training to enhance knowledge base

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

FOREST users and operators must be encouraged and urged to improve their working standards and culture to appreciate the importance of the forests' ecological services and the existence of other forest goods.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu highlighted this while opening the "Conservation of Biodiversity and Protected Area Management" training at the Forestry Training Centre at Colo-i-Suva on Monday.

Mr Naiqamu said the training program was designed to enhance the appreciation of the importance of biological diversity and ecological services and goods the forests provided.

He said the training would assist participants to understand the impacts of climate change, stressing the importance of sustainable forest and land use practices, while making connections to meeting daily livelihood needs was also part of the training discussions.

"The training program has been developed to develop the skill set and knowledge base that will enhance the capacity for decision-making and governance, planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting," he said.

Participants are from the resource owning communities and the training is conducted by forestry officials.

The training will end on Friday.








