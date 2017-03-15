/ Front page / News

PARLIAMENTARY standing committees lack clear guidance on how to implement Standing Orders relating to gender analysis when they are scrutinising legislation, says the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni.

She highlighted this while launching the Fijian Parliament's Gender ToolKit on Monday.

Dr Luveni said the gender toolkit was written in a way to assist Members of Parliament (MPs) and committee staff in outlining how MPs could scrutinise legislation from a gender perspective.

She said the Fijian Parliament was one of the parliaments in the world that had standing orders that made it mandatory for standing committees to consider the issue of gender in their work and reflect it in their reports.

"Standing Order 110 states that where a committee conducts an activity, the committee shall ensure that full consideration will be given to the principle of gender equality so as to ensure all matters are considered with regard to the impact and benefit on men and women equally," she said.

"There are good intentions across the whole Parliament on the issue of gender equality, but the challenge has been turning this goodwill into effective action.

"This toolkit is the missing link in the chain."

Dr Luveni said she would work on ensuring that Parliament continued to consider gender issues when discussing draft laws through the formation of a new Parliament committee on gender.