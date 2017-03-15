Ralulu to lead tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image llaisa Ralulu (right) has been given the task of leading the Fiji Youth Band on its tour. Picture:VISHAAL KUMAR

ILAISA Ralulu never thought or dreamt that he would reap the benefits of his hard work one day.

The soft spoken 36-year-old of Nakorotubu in Ra has been handed the huge task of leading the Fiji Youth Band on its tour to Lebanon and Israel next month.

A tough upbringing and losing his parents early in his childhood did not stop him from achieving his ambition of giving something back to the community.

Mr Ralulu said his parents divorced when he was young and since then, he had been looked after by his grandparents.

"I was small when they divorced. My grandparents looked after me and provided everything even though they were poor," he said.

Mr Ralulu said he was educated up to Year 8 but despite his educational background, he was determined not to give up easily.

"I first joined the youth band in 1999 and was with them until 2001.

"After that I worked in Nadi on the boat Spirit of Denarau and then Carpenters Fiji Ltd.

"I then got an invitation to come back to join the band again, so I didn't hesitate to take up the challenge."

According to Mr Ralulu, he still had a lot of hard work to do before he got selected to lead the band.

He said he wanted other youths around the country to work hard and join the Fiji Youth Band.

"I want to encourage other youths out there to involve themselves in something worthy. Nowadays there are so many young people involved in unnecessary things which impact their future and lives.

"I want to thank my sister, my brother-in-law and others in Rakiraki and Lautoka for their support and care they have provided me so far. Without them I wouldn't be able to come this far."

Mr Ralulu said the band, which had 25 members, would be on tour for six months and they would also perform at the Opera House in Sydney.