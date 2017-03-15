Fiji Time: 11:46 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Ministry notes drop

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

THE Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says there has been a drop in the participation of young people in cultural and religious events.

Dr Reddy said this was where Government, parents and other stakeholders should step in and work together.

"We are living in a time when children do not give due interest to cultural activities, especially in learning cultural instruments and art," he said.

"The communities and social groups are seeing a drop in participation of young people in cultural and religious events."

He said the ministry operated with a vision for quality education that included the development of cultural values and mastery of art.

"We are focusing on the holistic development of children with emphasis on their ability to learn cultural talents so as to contribute positively to the wellbeing of the nation.

"While we had a delightful success at giving opportunity to all Fijians to attain formal education, I am afraid that while the funding has been there, the ability of the centres to reach out to the community at large is something which is missing."

Dr Reddy said it was important that the multicultural centres were properly equipped to attract more students to learn the country's rich cultures and arts.

"The marketability of the programs of the centres need to be bolstered with new initiatives and ideas.

"The programs have to be attractive and responsive to consumer needs in this era."








