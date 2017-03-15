Fiji Time: 11:46 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Nepal investigators visit police

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

A NEPALESE delegation is in the country to hear from the Fiji Police Force's Anti Money Laundering and Criminal Investigations Department on how they deal with local and international level cases.

A police statement said the head of the delegation and Director General of the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, Jiwan Prakash Sitaula highlighted this during their visit to the Acting Commissioner of Police Isikeli Ligairi yesterday.

The delegation included senior officials from the Department of Money Laundering Investigations, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Financial Information Unit, Security Board and Insurance Board of Nepal.

ACP Ligairi said the police was optimistic that the visit by the delegation would assist in forging a new working relationship with Nepalese law enforcement agencies.

The visit is co-ordinated by the director of the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Razim Buksh.








