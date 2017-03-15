Fiji Time: 11:46 AM on Wednesday 15 March

Ex-civil servant jailed

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

A FORMER civil servant has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court for one count of unauthorised modification of data.

Poe Dalituimua, 40, was sentenced by Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne on Monday and was told that he had not only betrayed the trust of the department he was working under but also the trust of the public of this country.

Dalituimua had knowingly caused unauthorised modification of data held in a computer at the Births, Deaths and Marriages (BDM) registry at the Registrar General's office by creating a false birth registration number for one Hari Krishna.

The offence took place between 2012 and 2013 when he was employed as a temporary relieving clerical officer at the department.

In passing sentence, Mr Somaratne said Dalituimua created Mr Krishna's new birth registration without following the proper verification and confirmation process.

He said this action caused the duplication of data stored for Mr Krishna in the BDM system.

"The general public accepts the records kept in the registry to be accurate and expects the people employed in the department to work according to the proper procedures," Mr Somaratne said.

He told Dalituimua that public officers who were given access to these instruments and data needed to follow proper guidelines because they were trusted by the public. "The public servants are maintained by people through their taxes and need to serve them instead of using the position for their benefits.

"Furthermore, being a final year law student well aware of the law, it is not acceptable from your part to breach the trust of public like this manner."

Dalituimua has 28 days to appeal.








